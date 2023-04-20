Valentino Rossi’s last challenge

Valentino Rossi is back on track. The “Doctor” will compete at the Monza racetrack five years after the last time, when he took his sixth victory at the Monza Rally Show. The multiple world motorcycle champion is expected (21, 22 and 23 April) at the 3 Ore del Fanatec del Gt World Challenge, an endurance race that will open the season for Gt3 cars right at the National Autodrome. There are 165 pilots in the race divided into 55 crews. From Monza leaves a championship of 10 races. Valentino Rossi raced the Dubai 24 Hours in mid-January, and the Bathurst 12 Hours in Australia in early February.

At Monza and then the dream of racing the “24 Hours of Le Mans”

After retiring from MotoGP at the end of 2021 Rossi raced, for his first season in his four-wheeled career, with the WRT (W Racing Team). The number is always the same the 46, but the Belgian team decided to leave Audi to switch to BMW. “Audi is a great car, very competitive but very difficult to drive. The BMW is still new, There is work to be done but the potential is very goodAbove all, it gives more confidence, it is more stable,” Rossi told Sports week from the Gazzetta dello Sport. But Monza could serve the “Doctor” to prepare to race the famous “24 Hours of Le Mans” which will take place from 10 to 11 June 2023 on the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans.