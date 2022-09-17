The cuorgnatesi are veterans of the poker collected by Pianezza L’Ivrea will deal with Lucento. Tosoni warns: “It’s getting serious”

IVREA

After the Canavese derby between Rivarolese and Ivrea a week ago, the promotion group B calendar on the second first leg is scheduled for another clash between teams from our territory on Sunday, at 3 pm: Vallorco and Quincitava face off at Carlin Bergoglio. , with the two teams arriving at this match with different moods.

The cuorgnatesi, with so much anger in their body, are veterans of the 4-1 knockout of Pianezza with Lascaris and want to show that the defeat was only an episode and in addition by playing the first in Promotion in front of the friendly public they are determined to bring home the whole stake.

Quincitava, on the other hand, a week ago bent the resistance of the Turinese of the Carrara 90 at home and wants to bring home another three points to put another brick on the achievement of salvation, the priority objective of the club of president Luca Serra.

Vallorco-Quincitava will also be the match of the ex: Momoh from the cuorgnatese side and Nicolasi from the nerostellata one. Instead, the oranges of Ivrea against Lucento will play in Albiano d’Ivrea, with the Ivrea coach Giampaolo Tosoni who warns: “The Turinese are a team that pays more attention to the point than aesthetics, they know how to stay compact on the pitch and it will be a very tough match and it will be very difficult for us to bring home the three points, but we want to do everything to succeed. Winning makes you work well during the week ».

Lucento who a week ago overcame a still good Colleretto and now faces another Canavesana, as will the Carrara 90: last Sunday the Quincitava and this one at home against Rivarolese, with the technician of the Altocanavesani grenade, Manuel Lami who he affirms: “We want to redeem the knockout with Ivrea, but on Sunday we will have a complicated match from all points of view, also because Carrara 90 is a tedious team”. On the other hand, Colleretto will play at home (at Crestella di Donnas) against the Valle d’Aosta side of Charvensod, the team in which the former on duty plays: the striker Sterrantino. Complete the picture of the matches: Gassinosanraffaele-Lascaris (early tomorrow evening at 20.30), Grugliasco-Druentina, Caselle-Lesna Gold and Pianezza-Valsusa. Ranking: Druentina, Lascaris, Lucento, Lesna Gold, Ivrea, Quincitava, Valsusa and Charvensod points 3; Grugliasco, Carrara 90, Caselle, Rivarolese, Pianezza, Vallorco, Colleretto and Gassinosanraffaele 0. –