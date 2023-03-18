Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel triumphed for the first time in the Milan-Sanremo classic on Saturday. The 28-year-old from the Alpecin team won after an attack on the final Poggio climb and a rapid descent to the finish 15 seconds ahead of Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) and Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo), who won in 2020.

AP/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari



The two-time Tour of Flanders winner Van der Poel celebrated the first success of a Dutchman at the “Primavera” since 1985 after almost 300 km and six and a half hours driving time. His grandfather Raymond Poulidor had won the race in 1961.

Like last year, favorite Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) finished fourth empty-handed after a long lead on the final climb. His compatriot and defending champion Matej Mohoric (Bahrain) finished eighth.