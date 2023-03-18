Home Sports Van der Poel triumphs in the Milan-Sanremo classic
Sports

Van der Poel triumphs in the Milan-Sanremo classic

by admin
Van der Poel triumphs in the Milan-Sanremo classic

Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel triumphed for the first time in the Milan-Sanremo classic on Saturday. The 28-year-old from the Alpecin team won after an attack on the final Poggio climb and a rapid descent to the finish 15 seconds ahead of Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) and Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo), who won in 2020.

AP/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

The two-time Tour of Flanders winner Van der Poel celebrated the first success of a Dutchman at the “Primavera” since 1985 after almost 300 km and six and a half hours driving time. His grandfather Raymond Poulidor had won the race in 1961.

Like last year, favorite Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) finished fourth empty-handed after a long lead on the final climb. His compatriot and defending champion Matej Mohoric (Bahrain) finished eighth.

See also  Cangzhou coach: the whole team won the game as unity, hoping to continue this momentum_Sablic_Sabiti_Player

You may also like

Olomouc – Ml. Boleslav 2:0, Olomouc celebrates its...

Monza Cremonese 1-1: video, goals and highlights

Serie A: Monza-Cremonese on the field LIVE –...

Julia Simon wins the Biathlon World Cup

Football: Sampdoria; Stankovic three points for the fans...

Without the final and the WC, mentally broken....

«He died because he was a footballer»- breaking...

Verstappen also dominates third training session

ONLINE: Tottenham play Southampton, Brentford v Leicester

Lose weight fast and without exercise with Mercadona’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy