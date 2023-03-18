On Facebook the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, returns to talk about how, on Friday 17 March, he blocked one of the two “Last Generation” activists who had daubed the facade of Palazzo Vecchio with paint. “I used strong expressions because, like many in Piazza della Signoria, I was appalled and angry. As a man of the institutions, I shouldn’t have addressed the boy in that way. I acted on instinct. As mayor, I love not only with my head but with the heart Florence and this time the heart prevailed, the impulse reaction prevailed The instinct of a father or mother of a family who thought only of defending everyone’s home, Palazzo Vecchio, a symbol of history and civilization of Florence”, wrote the mayor.

“Mine was a gesture of interdiction to block the vandalism and limit the damage as much as possible. I experienced that violence as a scar on our history, on our roots. Beauty, culture, art are – like after all, nature – defenseless in the face of violence and ignorance. They are the heart of our human existence, they are what makes us aware and free. This is why even the most shareable battle, such as that on the climate emergency, cannot be conducted by attacking everyone’s heritage. Caring for the planet and caring for art are two cornerstones of our existence”, added Nardella.

“I would like to say to the ‘Last Generation’ activists that their frustration is more than legitimate. I am the father of three children and as such I would like to leave them a more sustainable and just world. But the mayors and local administrators are the first interlocutors and the first supporters of real, profound change. On Friday we blocked the protest but we did not block the desire to protect the planet that hosts us. I am convinced that we don’t need glaring, individual, divisive actions, but widely shared battles and drastic policies by governments that can reflect in the cities we love and live in every day. It’s time to give substance to the defense of the environment. We try every day but we know that without everyone’s help it will be impossible. Let’s help each other. I’m here, Florence is there is,” concluded the mayor. See also Monkeypox, the vaccination campaign in Italy starts today: here's what to know

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

