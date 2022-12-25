Home Sports Varane and the curse of Marciniak: the defender has lost two finals… with the Polish referee on the pitch
Sports

Varane and the curse of Marciniak: the defender has lost two finals… with the Polish referee on the pitch

by admin
Varane and the curse of Marciniak: the defender has lost two finals… with the Polish referee on the pitch

Raphael Varane has won 13 out of 15 finals in his career. The only two knockouts came when the Polish Szymon Marciniak was on the field to referee

Don’t mention the name of Simon Marciniak a Raphael Varane. To the defender of Manchester United and of France the Polish referee doesn’t wear well at all. Varane played 15 finals in his career, winning 13 of them.

The only two disappointments came when the referee was Marciniak

Varane lost with the Real Madrid the final of European Super Cup a Tallinn against theAtletico Madrid (4-2 after extra time) on August 15, 2018.

The other ko is quite recent. To the World Cup Of Qatar 2022 al Lusail Iconic Stadium a Doha came the second disappointment in a final in Varane’s career (Argentina-France 3-3 after extra time4-2 dcr). Adding insult to injury…signed by Marciniak.

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 09:49)

© breaking latest news

See also  Watch navigation | Jia Yifan leads the second wave of gold tide-Huasheng Online

You may also like

Vittorio Adorni, world champion in 1968 and winner...

Wedding atmosphere for Mario Balotelli and Francesca? His...

Serie B big names: Zambrotta on world champion...

Volleyball: the derby of the heart in Santo...

The dashboard of the Blue Bird becomes a...

the comment of the Gazzetta-Video Gazzetta.it

Adorni, the gentleman cyclist who conversed with Pasolini...

Nba Christmas, Mavericks-Lakers quote: super sfida Doncic-LeBron

Ten Hag: Manchester United and Rashford Luke Shodalot...

Nba Christmas, Knicks-76ers quote: Embiid over 30.5 a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy