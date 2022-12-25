Home News Tragedy in Mestre, car against a wall: two 25-year-old boys die
Tragedy in Mestre, car against a wall: two 25-year-old boys die

Tragedy in Mestre, car against a wall: two 25-year-old boys die

Drama on Christmas Eve on the roads of Veneto. The umpteenth tragedy took place in Mestre and two young men returning from a party once again lost their lives. Shortly after 5 o’clock today, December 24, at the pedestrian overpass on via della Libertà, a 25-year-old driving a Renault Clio lost control of the car and in the terrible impact against a wall two peers lost their lives they were with him.

The group of friends, all from Mestre, had gone to a party in the Vega area and on their return, for reasons still being examined by the traffic police, the tragedy took place. Two 25-year-old boys have the worst, while the driver of the car and a girl of the same age, girlfriend of one of the victims, were injured in a minor way.

When he learned that his two friends had lost their lives, the boy driving the Clio ran into the street and the local police finally had to immobilize him. Investigators are now awaiting the outcome of the analyzes the driver of the car was subjected to, to determine whether he had taken alcohol or drugs.

