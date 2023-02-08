After five months of work, the delegate registrar for Huila, Jorge Dilson Murcia Olaya, has been analyzing the alleged complaints against some officials of the entity in the department. Currently, 32 disciplinary processes are underway against various officials for exceeding their duties and committing misdemeanors, however, some have been opened since they took possession and others were already underway.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CLOSE UP

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

The delegate registrar for Huila, Jorge Dilson Murcia Olaya, warned upon his arrival that he would focus on comprehensive management, especially on customer service, asking the municipal registrars for comprehensive improvements focused on the provision of services and invited the entire citizens to complain with arguments in order not to allow outrages by public servants.

In accordance with this objective, after five months of work, he pointed out that 32 disciplinary processes are being carried out against various officials for exceeding their duties and committing misdemeanors. This is because since he has been in the entity as a delegate he has sought to guarantee that the electoral process is transparent and for this he must act with the impartiality and objectivity that is required.

The delegate registrar for Huila, Jorge Dilson Murcia Olaya, warned upon his arrival that he would focus on comprehensive management, especially on customer service.

“Today I believe that within the entity a lot of progress has been made in technological matters and I have spared no effort, I have toured the department, I have spoken with the registrars and I am, as is popularly said, ‘tightening the nuts’ on various issues that have denounced me for part of the citizens. All these complaints are being processed here because I am very clear that in this exercise authority must be exercised firmly, “he assured while making it clear that he will not give an inch since he must be relentless in this action.

He also added that, “when I arrived, I spoke about the improvement of the comprehensive management of the quality of customer service, to the anonymous citizen and we have already opened several disciplinary processes because citizens have had the civil courage to denounce officials who have poorly attended or that the requirements have not been attended to as it should be done, but additionally with officials who have asked for money for certain requests and we do not allow that ”.

Progress has been made in this way in the administrative and internal actions of the entity that will allow better guarantees when carrying out any paperwork. The foregoing, due to some analyzes that are being carried out and shaking up the disciplinary issue here in the entity because according to him it was absolutely quiet.

In this sense, the technological area continues to be impacted, which is essential to provide greater security from all fronts in order to overcome abstentionism.

It may interest you: Route 45: increase in vehicle flow, accident rate and theft

Neiva and Pitalito, the two municipalities that worry the most

The lack of exercise and performance required by work within the entity must be fully investigated and denounced, therefore, they ask the public for support so that they trust in justice and are encouraged to speak. “We have denounced the processors who wanted to squeeze the pockets of the citizens in the special registry of Neiva and in Pitalito where we have serious complaints that indicate that these processors end up getting more money in some procedures,” he added.

Hence the importance of having clear information in each registry of the department on the value of the services that citizens must pay and thus avoid increasing charges, in addition, avoiding going to intermediaries.

It is worth specifying that, thanks to the timely intervention of the authorities and due articulation, this modus operandi that was becoming common in some of the entity’s headquarters has been stopped.

For now, the department has learned of Neiva and Pitalito where it has been possible to act quickly, however, some people have pointed out anomalies in the office of Garzón, Gigante and Rivera.

But beware, this information has not registered the naturalization of the complaint, for which, up to now, they are rumors that are being investigated by the competent authorities and immediately attended to by the delegate registrar of Huila to stop any type of situation that is occurring. in the various municipalities.

“Registrar officials know that I absolutely believe in all of them, but there are some revivalists who take advantage and play with the honor of all our officials and they all know that if they fall into this temptation to act irregularly, we will proceed forcefully and rigorously. So, without a doubt today the officials of the registry know that we are not going to give truce with those who do their job for us and harm people, ”he determined.

They visit them and the analyzes continue

It is precisely because of this panorama that the visits and analyzes in the various municipalities are intensified to review this type of situation in order for all officials to act under the canons of normality as they should be. These actions, quite to the contrary, with what people believe have allowed a cordial, serious and objective relationship with the union who, of course, agree with the measures.

He expressed in this way that, “I cannot break the reservations that these processes have, but without a doubt they will continue advancing and processes will continue and now that the electoral process is approaching, what we hope is that the officials act as they should with decorum of the public function. It is to guarantee attention to citizens as it should be and I am still behind an investigation because I have been informed of some characters that have become entrenched in the entity ”.

Murcia Olaya will continue to seek to improve processes within the Entity.

discomfort between officials

“In fact, some officials have been upset by some measures that we have taken on institutional issues.” However, this does not create fear for the delegate, since he is simply fulfilling the functions of his position.

This is how the Internal Control Office in the departmental delegation is acting immediately with complaints that have substantiated evidence. Finally, what causes concern is that sometimes circumstances may arise that in some way entangle the image of the entity and, therefore, they are vigilant.

“It is important to summon the Huilenses to denounce the bandit officials, but even at least one proof because here we are not going to have contemplation of this nature. If I discover or they provide me with evidence that there are officials who are doing improper things, I myself sign the criminal complaint ”, he concluded.