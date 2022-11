A man and a woman were found stabbed to death last night in the house where they lived in Spinea (Venice), in via Leopardi. The bodies were found by the carabinieri, alerted by a daughter of the woman, who had not been able to contact her mother since the afternoon. Initially it was thought of a case of murder-suicide, but during the night the lead of a double homicide came forward. The carabinieri are in fact looking for a third person, who in some way would be involved in the fact.