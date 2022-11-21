“Empire of Light”

Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, Sam Mendes (“1917”, “American Beauty”, “007: Skyfall”) directed the new film “Empire of Light” released an official trailer. A love story unfolding in a beautiful old cinema.

Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Krista Clark, Tanya Moody. Mendes directed and wrote the screenplay, his first solo screenwriting role. Roger Deakins served as the cinematographer, and the Searchlight Pictures production.

The film is set on the south coast of England in the 1980s and revolves around an old movie theater. It will be released in North America on December 9.

The war film “1917” directed by Sam Mendes will be released in 2020 and has won multiple nominations and awards such as Oscars, Golden Globes, and Baftas. George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott It tells that in 1917, when the First World War was at its height, two 16-year-old British soldiers received an order to rush to the front line of death immediately to send a message to the general there that the attack should stop immediately. The time was only eight hours, weapons and ammunition were limited, and no one knew the situation of the enemy ahead. The two tried their best to save the lives of 1,600 people.

