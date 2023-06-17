Home » Vasseur after free practice for the 2023 Canadian GP: ‘We’re aiming for qualifying, the pace is good’
Sports

Vasseur after free practice for the 2023 Canadian GP: ‘We’re aiming for qualifying, the pace is good’

by admin
Vasseur after free practice for the 2023 Canadian GP: ‘We’re aiming for qualifying, the pace is good’

A helmet to pay homage to the great Gilles Villeneuve. For the Montreal race, which takes place on the circuit named after the great Gilles, Charles Leclerc has chosen a special helmet that pays homage to the unforgettable Canadian driver

CHARLES, IN CANADA CON “IN TESTA” GILLES VILLENEUVE

  • For the Montreal race, Charles Leclerc has chosen a special helmet that is a tribute to the legend Gilles Villeneuve. His helmet is therefore inspired by that of the Canadian rider who has always remained in the hearts of enthusiasts and fans of the Ferrari
See also  Djokovic: "Australian Open? I hope to be there, I'm waiting for the authorization"

You may also like

Presented the Eurovolley Cup 2023 – Sport Marketing...

DFB juniors: U21s get in the mood for...

In the Abruzzo National Park, where to see...

The war seems over, but questions remain

Scariolo: “We’ve shown we’re up to it, but...

Special Olympics: Halfway around the world for the...

Silvio Berlusconi, the memory of Gianfranco Teotino

Dramatic crash at the start of the prelude

Helena Prestas smashes the Isola dei Famosi, then...

Victory in the BBL final series against Bonn:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy