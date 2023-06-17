Vasseur after free practice for the 2023 Canadian GP: ‘We’re aiming for qualifying, the pace is good’

12
A helmet to pay homage to the great Gilles Villeneuve. For the Montreal race, which takes place on the circuit named after the great Gilles, Charles Leclerc has chosen a special helmet that pays homage to the unforgettable Canadian driver
CHARLES, IN CANADA CON “IN TESTA” GILLES VILLENEUVE
