Vatican Athletes: Runners of the “Road of Bread” are with Pope – Vatican News Vatican

About 60 athletes will take part in a road run to care for the canteens of the poor in Rome on Sunday, the 11th. At noon they will join in prayer with Pope Francis, who is hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

(Vatican News Network)Accompanied by the recitation of the Hail Mary for peace, prayers for Pope Francis and the blessing of bread, about 60 runners will set off from St. Peter’s Square at 9 am on Sunday, June 11, to participate The “Road of Bread” campaign: this will be the first campaign of the Vatican Athletes’ Association and the promoters of the Rome Marathon to promote sport as a true experience of camaraderie, inclusion and solidarity. On a day when the Italian Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Corpus, several runners took part in the event in true sportsmanship and in response to the philosophy of Pope Francis.

At 8:30 in the morning, the athletes will gather in St. Peter’s Square to bring bread specially prepared by the Franciscans and the encyclical “Frethren” to the most vulnerable. These vulnerable people usually go to the canteen of Caritas Rome near the central station and the “6th Five-Year” center run by the Sisters of the Precious Blood.

After receiving the bread and the Pope’s encyclical, the two groups will reward the runners with refreshments and hugs. Just in time for the feast of the Holy Communion, they can really feel that they are brothers and sisters through sports.

This is a very special 10K run. So, runners run through the streets of Rome without the urging of a timer, because this is the “Road of Bread”, not a race. They will then return to St. Peter’s Square for prayer and communion with Pope Francis, who is hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital.

The “Road of Bread” is a group exercise without a competition purpose, co-organized by the “Pope’s Team” Vatican Athletes Association and the promoters of the Rome Marathon in a simple way.

