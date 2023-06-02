Home » Vémola, Rittig, Starka. The packed VIP section did not help Příbram to win
Vémola, Rittig, Starka. The packed VIP section did not help Příbram to win

by admin

A promising start did not bring the desired result. The Příbram footballers lost 0:2 to Pardubice in the home match of the playoff double-header for participation in the next season of the Fortuna League, so on Sunday they must win by at least two goals in the east of Bohemia in order to be able to fight for promotion at least in extra time. Not even the packed VIP section helped them to the desired win, where MMA wrestler Karlos Vémola and his friend, lobbyist Ivo Rittig, watched the duel alongside boss Jaroslav Starka.

