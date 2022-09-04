Blucerchiati ahead in the 40th minute thanks to a great goal from the attacker. Hellas equalized after 4 ‘(own goal by Audero) and in the recovery of the first half the Scotsman gave the 3 points to Cioffi

Matteo Fontana

Hellas comeback with the thrust of the historic group and the summer grafts (formidable, above all, Doig, for the goal and not only) and earns the first victory in the league. Sampdoria, which also had gained the advantage with Caputo, undergoes overtaking within a few minutes. Below, Verona could stretch and ice the early success, but Audero is imposing and takes it all. The 2-1 for the Gialloblù trembles at the last corner of the match, but at the Bentegodi it ends like this. Sampdoria remains dry of successes and loses the third game out of five, Hellas goes to 5 points.

the news — Verona and Sampdoria change compared to the last choices. On the one hand, Cioffi brings Hellas back to 3-4-2-1 which has been the tactical reference of the Gialloblù in the last three seasons. No double strikers, therefore: Lazovic goes high with Lasagna, in support of Henry, Doig makes his debut as a starter on the left wing. The last market engagements, Verdi and Hrustic, with Depaoli, start from the bench. Giampaolo, on the other hand, ranks Quagliarella with Caputo in attack, Sabiri moves in support, with Verre in the middle three with Rincon and Vieira: from 4-1-4-1, the tack is on 4-3-1-2. Pussetto, who arrived on Thursday from Udinese, starts out. See also Serie A: Juventus beat Spezia Samp to tie Lazio_US Open: Zheng Qinwen 2-1 Ostapenko to advance_Break_Home

passes the samp — Verona pushes immediately with the trio in front (Lazovic kicks against Audero on exit, but is offside), Samp builds the first clear opportunity with Caputo taking the lead, served by Quagliarella: Montipò is ready to deflect. Match in balance, with Hellas that finds little space on the side lanes and Sampdoria that remains compact and then starts again looking for the top couple. Quagliarella tries the jab twice, he lacks precision. For Verona, a Lazovic shot ends very high. Therefore, Sampdoria passes: Dawidowicz does not hold Caputo, who turns and places the blow diagonally, unattainable for Montipò.

the hellas overturns it — At 40 ‘, the challenge lights up. Hellas throws themselves over there and draws 5 ‘later, with Henry, served by Terracciano, who detaches and hits: ball on the crossbar, then on Audero and inside, it’s an own goal. The net overheats the Verona, which in the recovery bursts into the area with Lasagna, Audero rejects, Doig is there and puts the overtaking.

the recovery — At half-time, Cioffi made the change, taking out Dawidowicz and putting Gunter, who went to the center of the defense with Hien moving to the right. To insist is Doig, who goes close to the brace with a blow on which Audero is decisive. Lasagna sprints deep, overtakes Audero but fails to brake and kicks high. Sampdoria is backward and shaky, Giampaolo replaces Verre and Quagliarella, puts Djuricic and Gabbiadini, then adds Leris and Villar for Bereszynski and Vieira.

audero, what parades! — See also The charge of the 130 baby party at the Polisportivo for the fusion jewels Cioffi replies with Tameze and Kallon (Ilic and Lasagna come out), Verona has a new opportunity with Lazovic, Audero replies, which shortly after is decisive, once more, on Doig. At this point, Sampdoria plays the Pussetto card (outside Sabiri), Hellas has another ball for the trio with Veloso, Audero is still a wall and is repeated on Lazovic. The finale is very open, Caputo has the chance for equal, kicks at the bottom of nothing. Hellas manages well the 5 ‘of recovery and celebrates.

