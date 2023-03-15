Despite the not exactly cold temperatures and the snow that becomes heavy in the late afternoon, this new edition of Vertical Coca was promoted with full marks.

This is confirmed by almost a hundred climbing skin enthusiasts, both accustomed to the world of competitions and simple hikers who have not missed the opportunity to climb the Coca with a shy sunset in the background.

“We lacked this winter adrenaline on the start line” comments Gianpaolo Garaboni of Nevegallika, the home association that has the practice of sport in his beloved Nevegal particularly at heart. «Not that competitions are lacking in our province. But honestly it was exciting to see the athletes starting again in skins from the square to battle up to the top of the Brigade. We are used to the Trail del Nevegal and we really lacked this desire to relive the Colle in winter and with a bib on our chest. Feel the fatigue in the air, the good one that makes you an uphill fighter and then all friends over a good plate of pasta at Bepi’s».

The Vertical Coca 2023 was signed by Michele Da Rin of the Dolomiti Ski Alp who completed the climb of 2.3 km and 580 meters in altitude in 22 minutes and 4 seconds. Manuel Da Col followed with a delay of 11 seconds and teammate Luca Fabris (23 minutes 21 seconds). As far as the pink quota is concerned, Dimitra TheoCharis was the fastest to climb with a time of 26 minutes and 37 seconds. On the second step of the podium Gioia Scarpa (31 minutes 42 seconds) and just below Elena Funes (31 minutes 49 seconds).

(Photo Luca Facco)