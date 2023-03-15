Taking into account that it is one of the main economic activities, and whose positioning depends on measures that guarantee a quality service to tourists and users.

A strong message against informality in the provision of tourist services sends the district administration in articulation with Dimar y Port Captaincy with the new measures that allow to offer the guarantees and the safety for tourists.

“From the District and the maritime authority we send a strong message to the agencies that provide tourist services, which must abide by the law, so we will continue to exercise strong controls for this. Either we fix ourselves or we fix ourselves,” he said. Marcelino K’david, director of District Tourism Institute, Indetur.

It should be noted that the mayor Verna Johnson has been clear in its objective so that the quality of tourism offered in Santa Marta is the best, prioritizing formalization actions and thus avoiding that, due to acts of irresponsibility on the part of some maritime operators, situations that affect the integrity of the the visitors.

For their part, the 10 companies that provide the maritime transport service in El Rodadero and Playa Blanca pledged to generate better security conditions, this being one of the main requirements, in their actions to become legal actors.

The Port Authority will reinforce the inspection operations to guarantee the correct operation with quality at the service of the tourist, adding to the message from the District of firmness and strict corrective measures necessary when identifying any anomaly.

In turn, the Secretariat of Economic Development with him Ministry of Labor will carry out operations in order to penalize companies that provide tourist services that do not comply with the necessary documentation, including those corresponding to labor formality, actions to which would be added the metropolitan police of Santa Marta.

The call from the District is for the operators of tourist services to generate the conditions that guarantee the formality and organization in the provision of their offers, and if this resolution is not achieved, the pertinent sanctions will proceed.