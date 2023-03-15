The Salvadoran model Billy Calderón and his son, are among the people who were injured this afternoon, after a trailer without brakes hit some thirty cars and left two dead and several injured in its wake, on the boulevard of Los Próceres , in this capital.

The news was released by the Santa Cecilia school, in Santa Tecla, where Billy is a highly appreciated former student.

“We join in prayer for the health of the former student of the 1992 class of El Chaleco, Billy Calderón, who was injured in the traffic accident that occurred today on Boulevard de Los Próceres,” reads the publication.

“May Mary Help of Christians and Don Bosco intercede for him,” said the Salesian community, and at the same time they asked for prayers for the recovery of the former student and his son.

According to other sources close to Calderón, both the model and his son are out of danger receiving medical attention, although it was revealed that Billy has broken legs.