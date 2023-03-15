Home News TCS model Billy Calderón and his son miraculously survive in an accident on Los Próceres boulevard – Diario La Página
News

TCS model Billy Calderón and his son miraculously survive in an accident on Los Próceres boulevard – Diario La Página

by admin
TCS model Billy Calderón and his son miraculously survive in an accident on Los Próceres boulevard – Diario La Página

The Salvadoran model Billy Calderón and his son, are among the people who were injured this afternoon, after a trailer without brakes hit some thirty cars and left two dead and several injured in its wake, on the boulevard of Los Próceres , in this capital.

The news was released by the Santa Cecilia school, in Santa Tecla, where Billy is a highly appreciated former student.

“We join in prayer for the health of the former student of the 1992 class of El Chaleco, Billy Calderón, who was injured in the traffic accident that occurred today on Boulevard de Los Próceres,” reads the publication.

“May Mary Help of Christians and Don Bosco intercede for him,” said the Salesian community, and at the same time they asked for prayers for the recovery of the former student and his son.

According to other sources close to Calderón, both the model and his son are out of danger receiving medical attention, although it was revealed that Billy has broken legs.

See also  Gang member who killed UBER driver sentenced to 25 years in jail

You may also like

Suspected burglar reappeared after jumping into the Lenne...

Goma: a woman has her baby stolen from...

They found a subject dead on a bridge...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Tired: Thyroid, liver or heart can be triggers

Valter Parve: no school – no problem!

Will the pension age and contribution weeks be...

Missing basic price information in exotic case constellations...

First outbreak of bird flu detected in Chile...

Egan Bernal is back!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy