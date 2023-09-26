VERTICAL KILOMETER 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The start will be given at 10 from the square in front of the Henry bar in Vallesella while the finish line is set in Monte Croda. The route will take the athletes up a kilometer along a route that extends for 2.7 kilometres, including asphalt (the first tens of metres), dirt road, paths in the woods and small rock jumps. There will be no shortage of stairs and steps. The finish line is located at 1750 meters above sea level in Croda, a balcony from which you can admire the Dolomites at 360 degrees: the peaks of Marmarole to the north, the stands of Toro and Lake Centro Cadore to the south, the Antelao to west. Competitors must wear a protective helmet and be in possession of a medical certificate for competitive activity. For participation, poles and, considering the arrival fee, windproof clothing are recommended.

Registrations are collected on the site www.marciatoricalalzo.org and will be possible until midnight on October 5th.

It should be underlined that, thanks to an agreement with Elifriulia, on Sunday morning it will be possible to go to the finish area and take panoramic flights over the Dolomites by helicopter: reservations will be received on the same Sunday morning at the special stand set up in the starting area in Vallesella. In the same morning, there will also be a CAI excursion that will arrive in the finish area and a mini vertical for children and teenagers that will start from Vallesella and end in the hamlet of Grea. The Vertical Kilometer and Mini Vertical awards will also take place here and a food stand will also be set up.

For further information on the event: www.marciatoricalalzo.org

