Home » VERTICAL KILOMETER 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

VERTICAL KILOMETER 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
VERTICAL KILOMETER 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The start will be given at 10 from the square in front of the Henry bar in Vallesella while the finish line is set in Monte Croda. The route will take the athletes up a kilometer along a route that extends for 2.7 kilometres, including asphalt (the first tens of metres), dirt road, paths in the woods and small rock jumps. There will be no shortage of stairs and steps. The finish line is located at 1750 meters above sea level in Croda, a balcony from which you can admire the Dolomites at 360 degrees: the peaks of Marmarole to the north, the stands of Toro and Lake Centro Cadore to the south, the Antelao to west. Competitors must wear a protective helmet and be in possession of a medical certificate for competitive activity. For participation, poles and, considering the arrival fee, windproof clothing are recommended.

Registrations are collected on the site www.marciatoricalalzo.org and will be possible until midnight on October 5th.

It should be underlined that, thanks to an agreement with Elifriulia, on Sunday morning it will be possible to go to the finish area and take panoramic flights over the Dolomites by helicopter: reservations will be received on the same Sunday morning at the special stand set up in the starting area in Vallesella. In the same morning, there will also be a CAI excursion that will arrive in the finish area and a mini vertical for children and teenagers that will start from Vallesella and end in the hamlet of Grea. The Vertical Kilometer and Mini Vertical awards will also take place here and a food stand will also be set up.

See also  "Pavia, steps forward that encourage" Fiorito sees positive

For further information on the event: www.marciatoricalalzo.org

You may also like

Bundesliga: Austria can’t find a way out of...

Derby County Goalkeeper Josh Vickers Mourns Loss of...

China and South Korea Battle for Supremacy at...

Orbelín Pineda’s Heroic Goal Leads AEK Athens to...

Return to the site of the Kanjuruhan massacre

Physical exercise, a medicine to be reimbursed

New Coach of Spanish Women’s Team Presented as...

Hervè Barmasse in Courmayeur to participate in the...

Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou Asian Games Receives Praise...

Poruba hockey players made Vsetín laugh and moved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy