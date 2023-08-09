VERTICAL ROVEDATTI BIVOUAC | Sportdimontagna.com

The event, organized by the Valtellina Team in collaboration with the associations of the Orobic valley on the border with the province of Bergamo, has become a classic mid-August appointment for agonists and simple amateurs. The route winds completely in Valcorta (fraction of Tartano); after starting in Biorca, go up to Fognini, then take the path that leads to the Pustaresc pasture, arrival fixed at Motta where the bivouac is located, at an altitude of 1850m.

The race has a development of 3.65km and a positive difference in height of 700m. Registrations open on the website ww.teamvaltellina.com, closing on Saturday 12 at 14.00. The cost of €15 entitles you to a personalized gadget, refreshments on arrival, a sandwich with sausage or cheese, beer or soft drink and transport of backpacks by helicopter. The meeting point is set in Biorca at 8.30 for the destruction of bibs and registrations of latecomers at a cost of € 20,000. The departure is scheduled at 10.00 and awards at the end of the event.

The reference times, established in the 2022 edition, are 29’08” for the men by Andrea Prandi (Alta Valtellina) and 38’05” for the women by Barbara Sangalli (As Premana).

