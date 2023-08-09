Home » VERTICAL ROVEDATTI BIVOUAC | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

VERTICAL ROVEDATTI BIVOUAC | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
VERTICAL ROVEDATTI BIVOUAC | Sportdimontagna.com

The event, organized by the Valtellina Team in collaboration with the associations of the Orobic valley on the border with the province of Bergamo, has become a classic mid-August appointment for agonists and simple amateurs. The route winds completely in Valcorta (fraction of Tartano); after starting in Biorca, go up to Fognini, then take the path that leads to the Pustaresc pasture, arrival fixed at Motta where the bivouac is located, at an altitude of 1850m.

The race has a development of 3.65km and a positive difference in height of 700m. Registrations open on the website ww.teamvaltellina.com, closing on Saturday 12 at 14.00. The cost of €15 entitles you to a personalized gadget, refreshments on arrival, a sandwich with sausage or cheese, beer or soft drink and transport of backpacks by helicopter. The meeting point is set in Biorca at 8.30 for the destruction of bibs and registrations of latecomers at a cost of € 20,000. The departure is scheduled at 10.00 and awards at the end of the event.

The reference times, established in the 2022 edition, are 29’08” for the men by Andrea Prandi (Alta Valtellina) and 38’05” for the women by Barbara Sangalli (As Premana).

See also  Doping, Di Chiara replies to Dino Baggio: "No to conjectures"

You may also like

Kuchta, Haraslín.. it has to be given! The...

«This is Afternoon, let’s begin» – The Post

Salzburg signs 17-year-old talent – ​​sport.ORF.at

Massimo Coda, the category player – Sportellate

AC Milan Triumphs Over Monza in Berlusconi Cup...

Freed for both Maguire and Manchester United. Stopper...

2,000 steps a day are enough to feel...

bonuses for female football players on the rise,...

Steve Kerr: Paolo Banchero will also play as...

Hope with warning, Vindahl quickly scored

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy