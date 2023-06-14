Home » Veteran Milner is moving from Liverpool to Brighton
Former England international James Milner is making a free transfer from Liverpool FC to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Both clubs announced this on Wednesday. The 37-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further year at Brighton. With the “Seagulls” he meets his former Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana.

Milner came to Anfield in the summer of 2015 – a few months before coach Jürgen Klopp. In eight years he won several trophies with the Reds, including the English Championship, FA Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup. With 617 Premier League games, he is the third most-capped player behind Gareth Barry (653) and Ryan Giggs (632). He ended his career in the national team in 2016.

