Victoria, one step away from closing the signing of the Mexican Concachampions champion scorer with Rayados

CD Victoria Nears Signing Conchampions Champion Othoniel Arce

CD Victoria is one of the three clubs struggling to avoid relegation after adding few points in the Apertura 2023 tournament. In an effort to turn things around, the team has been working on signings and departures, and it looks like they are close to securing a major addition to their roster.

The club is reportedly finalizing the signing of Othoniel Arce, a Conchampions champion with the Rayados de Monterrey in the 2011-2012 season. The experienced forward, who has also played for clubs such as Necaxa, Pachuca, and León in Mexican soccer, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the struggling team.

Mexican-born Arce, 34, most recently played for CV Fuego FC in the USL in the United States, where he scored two goals in 13 games. He also has extensive experience in Central America, having played for clubs in Guatemala such as Municipal, Siquinalá, Malacatecto, and Suchitepéquez.

With the departure of several key players, including Hernán Medina, Marlon Licona, and Júnior García, Victoria has been left in need of reinforcements. The addition of Arce is seen as a positive step in the team’s efforts to turn their season around.

The club’s first game in the Clausura is scheduled for Sunday, January 20, when they will face Real Sociedad at the Francisco Martínez stadium in Tocoa. As they look to improve their position in the league standings, the addition of Arce could prove to be a crucial move for CD Victoria.