Victory against Frankfurt: Dortmund shoots Bayern from the top of the table

This time Borussia Dortmund used FC Bayern Munich’s “template” and took the lead in the Bundesliga. With a 4-0 (3-0) win over Eintracht Frankfurt, BVB went from first place into the final sprint after the 29th matchday.

Unlike the 3: 3 in the previous week at VfB Stuttgart, Dortmund kept their nerves this time after Bayern Munich’s blunder. Jude Bellingham (19′), Donyell Malen (24′) and Mats Hummels (41′) shot out a clear lead at half-time. Malen made it 4-0 with his sixth goal in the last five games (66th).

With 60 points, the black and yellow overtook Bayern Munich (59th), who had previously lost 1: 3 at 1. FSV Mainz 05. This means that Borussia can dream of the ninth German championship five games before the end of the season. After the eighth Bundesliga game without a win in a row, Eintracht Frankfurt is slowly losing sight of the European Cup places in ninth place.

Jude Bellingham gives the go-ahead

It took BVB just under a quarter of an hour on Saturday (April 21, 2023) to find its rhythm in front of its home crowd, who were euphoric about the Bayern defeat. But with the first good chance to score, Borussia got on course. After an attack from the left, Julian Brandt played to Jude Bellingham in the penalty area. The Englishman turned the ball around the opponent and hit the goal with a well-considered shot from 15 meters down the right to make it 1-0.

6.50 p.m. in Germany’s largest football stadium and the BVB supporters celebrated the championship lead. But the game was by no means a sure-fire success for the black and yellow. In dire need, Hummels blocked Mario Götze (22nd). And even after Malen’s 2-0 lead, Eintracht had opportunities to score thanks to a header from Eric Dina-Ebimbe (35′) and a diagonal shot from Götze (37′).

Controlled second half of BVB

However, when Hummels, who had moved up, scored the 3-0 with a header, there was no longer any doubt. Not with the team and of course not with the fans, who celebrated the half-time result with “German champion only BVB”.

In the second half, Borussia remained consistent, dictated what happened and didn’t let anything burn against Frankfurters who were altogether too harmless. After a dribble and pass from Adeyemi, the strong Malen added a well-placed shot to BVB’s fourth reason to celebrate. After the ninth Bundesliga home win in a row, Dortmund can dream of their first championship since 2012 – and on the way there three more times at home (p. Remaining program).

Dortmund visiting Bochum

At the start of the 30th matchday, however, the leaders of the table have to play away at their neighbors in Bochum (Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 8.30 p.m.). Frankfurt welcomes FC Augsburg a day later (3.30 p.m.).