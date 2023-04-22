Home » Borussia Dortmund – Eintracht 29th round Bundesliga | Sport
Borussia Dortmund – Eintracht 29th round Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund – Eintracht 29th round Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund is the new leader of the German championship five rounds before the end of the season!

Izvor: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPO

In Saturday’s 29th round of the Bundesliga, the “Millionaires” already outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half and took over the top of the table thanks to the setback of the ten-time consecutive champion Bayern on the road in Mainz (3:1).

BORUSSIA DORTMUND – EINTRAHT FRANKFURT 3:0 (3:0)

Edin Terzić’s chosen team solved the question of the winner before the break thanks to the goals of Žud Bellingham in the 19th, Donel Malen in the 24th and the experienced Mats Hummels in the 41st minute of the match against a full “Westfalen”.

Later, with his second goal, Malen “certified” the 19th victory of the Dortmund team this season. The Dutchman is the team’s second scorer with seven goals, one less than Julian Brant.

Due to the great game of Borussia, which was watched live today by 81,365 fans, the so-called “Yellow Wall” has no dilemma as to who will be the new champion of Germany!

Borussia Dortmund!

There are five rounds left in the Bundesliga until the end of the season, Borussia will be a guest in Bochum and Augsburg, while they welcome Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz.

On the other hand, the Munich team hosts Hertha, Schalke and RB Leipzig, and visits Werder Bremen and Cologne.

Look at the goals

BUNDESLIGA – 29th round

Bohum – Volfsburg 1:5 (0:3)
/Brošinski 69 – Svanberg 10, 56, Kaminski 21, Wimmer 33, Voldschmidt 77/

Herta – Continue 2:4 (0:2)
/Ngankam 68, Lukebakio 77 – Dukš 6, 27, 51, Vajzer 63/

Hofenhajm – Keln 1:3 (0:2)
/Dolberg 90+4 – Kajnc 18, Zelke 39, Tilman 90+2/

Mainz – Bayern 3:1 (0:1)
/Ažork 65, Barero 73, Martin 79 – Mane 29/

Borussia D. – Eintracht 4:0 (3:0)
/Bellingham 19, Malen 24, 66, Hummels 41/

Sunday:

Freiburg – Schalke (15.30)

Bajer – RB Lajpcig (17.30)

Borussia M. – Union Berlin (19.30)

Played on Friday:

Augsburg – Stuttgart 1:1 (1:0)
/Beljo 8 – Endo 78/

(mondo.ba)

