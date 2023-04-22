EQS-WpÜG: Mandatory Offer / Target company: Software Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Mosel Bidco SE (currently trading as Blitz 22-449 SE) page 1

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

EQS-WpÜG: Mosel Bidco SE (currently trading as Blitz 22-449 SE) / Mandatory Offer Mandatory Offer / Target company: Software Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Mosel Bidco SE (currently trading as Blitz 22-449 SE)

Publication of the decision to issue a voluntary public

takeover offer pursuant to Sec. 10 (1) in conjunction with Sections 29, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG)

Bidder:

Mosel Bidco SE (currently still named Blitz 22-449 SE)

c/o Dr. Witzel & Partner mbB Rechtsanwälte Tax consultants

Arndtstraße 31

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (District Court) of Munich under 280569

Target:

Software Public Company

Uhlandstrasse 12

64297 Darmstadt

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (District Court) of Darmstadt under HRB 1562

ISIN: DE000A2GS401 (WKN: A2GS40)

Today, Mosel Bidco SE, a holding company controlled by funds managed or advised by Silver Lake, (“Bidder“) has decided to offer to the shareholders of Software Aktiengesellschaft

(“SAG“) by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (“Takeover Offer“) to acquire all no-par value registered shares in SAG with a proportionate interest in the share capital of

EUR 1.00 per share (“SAG Shares“). The Bidder intends to offer a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 30.00 per SAG Share.