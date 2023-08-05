Victory against Sweden: German basketball players win first World Cup test match

As of: 08/05/2023 9:12 p.m

Led by captain Dennis Schröder, the German basketball players made a successful start to the preparations for the World Cup despite considerable difficulties.

Less than three weeks before the start of the finals, the team of national coach Gordon Herbert in Bonn, after a long mixed performance, prevailed in the first preparatory game with 87:68 (42:42) against Sweden. “It wasn’t that easy to get into a river,” said Herbert. “In the second half we showed character and got the game back,” added debutant Oscar Da Silva.

Benzing goodbye

Before the last casting before the first squad reduction began, Robin Benzing was once again the focus. The German Basketball Association (DBB) said goodbye to the long-standing national team captain in the sold-out Dome with 6,015 spectators. After 167 international matches, the 34-year-old is over.

Focused start, defense more stable

Benzing, who was no longer considered for the squad by Herbert before the bronze coup at the home European Championship, saw a concentrated start for the DBB team. Schröder, who recently caused unrest with a quarrel with Maximilian Kleber, as a result of which the Würzburger announced his withdrawal, conducted wisely.

Herbert had recently emphasized that he wanted to see an increase in defense compared to the previous year, and that initially worked. Sweden had great difficulty scoring, Schröder successfully used Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner again and again on offense, and the lead quickly reached double digits (12:2/6th minute).

Break in the game, lead melts

The EM drivers Johannes Thiemann, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Niels Giffey and Christian Sengfelder were missing from the squad. Not necessarily an indication of who will be deleted by Herbert in the first roster cut of the weekend. The quartet was used the day before in an unofficial game against the Swedes.

After the promising start, the hosts had great difficulties with their opponents, who did not qualify for the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines (25 August to 10 September). The three did not fall for a long time, and there were also the coordination problems typical of a first test. After several changes, however, there was a break and the lead melted away.

Strong final phase

Even after the break, the team tried in vain to find their rhythm, and the error rate remained high. It only got better again in the final phase, Moritz Wagner had some strong actions and played a major role in the fact that the lead grew and victory was no longer in danger.

Schröder (17 points) and Franz Wagner (15), who played together with his brother Moritz (both Orlando Magic) for the first time in the national team, were the best throwers for the hosts.

Next test against Canada

It continues on Wednesday (08/09/2023) in Berlin with the next international match against Canada, followed by the Supercup in Hamburg (12/13 August). Even before the onward journey on Sunday, Herbert wants to reduce his squad from 18 to a maximum of 14 players. At the World Cup, the DBB team in co-hosts Japan, Finland and Australia caught difficult preliminary round opponents. The first group stage will be played in Okinawa.

