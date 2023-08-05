Tel Aviv, municipal agent killed by a 27-year-old Palestinian then “neutralized” by another policeman

An Israeli agent died after being seriously injured from gunshots from fire in the center of Tel Aviv. According to the police it is a Palestinian attack while the military radio reports that the attacker was “neutralized”. Chen Amir was 42 years old. According to the police, Amir’s intervention was “heroic” and decisive in preventing the bomber from carrying out a massacre of passers-by. According to the media, the municipal policeman was shot at point-blank range by a man he was controlling. The assailant was also shot by the second guard. From the images of the cameras of a bar, the 27-year-old ran chased by the officer, hit, fell to the ground and was hit again.

Israeli police spokesman Ely Levi explained that the identity of the bomber is known to the police. According to the Haaretz newspaper, the 27-year-old Palestinian killed, originally from Jenin, had left a letter in which he expressed his desire to become a martyr. Levi then said that tonight’s demonstrations in central Tel Aviv – called against the judicial reform undertaken by the Netanyahu government – “will take place as planned. But participants will have to remain very alert and report any suspicious person or object.

Yesterday in West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israelis during a confrontation between a group of settlers and the Palestinian inhabitants of the village of Burqa (Ramallah). Israeli police have arrested two Jewish right-wing extremists, one of whom is suspected of shooting at the boy. The second was in the recent past employed by ‘Jewish Power, the party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. A Palestinian minister, Hussein a-Sheikh, has asked that ‘Jewish Power’ now be included in the international lists of terrorist groups.

Previous Article

Verona, arrested the hit-and-run driver who hit and killed 14-year-old Chris Obeng Abom