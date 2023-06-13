Golfer Adam Hadwin ran too euphorically onto the 18th green of Oakdale Golf & Country Club with a bottle of champagne on Sunday to celebrate the historic victory of his Canadian compatriot Nick Taylor at the PGA tournament in Toronto. But after a few meters, the sprint for joy was stopped abruptly.

Victory jubilation roughly stopped by security

A security officer successfully launched a football-style tackle and snapped the 35-year-old to the ground. The world number 70. was not recognized and mistaken for a speedster. The mix-up was soon cleared up. Hadwin posted a screenshot of the action on Twitter and wrote: “Put it in the Louvre!”

Earlier, Nick Taylor made history by becoming the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open again in 69 years. It was only on the fourth extra hole that he dramatically prevailed against the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood with an unbelievable putt from almost 22 meters.