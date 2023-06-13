Home » Victory jubilation roughly stopped by security
Sports

Victory jubilation roughly stopped by security

by admin
Victory jubilation roughly stopped by security

Golfer Adam Hadwin ran too euphorically onto the 18th green of Oakdale Golf & Country Club with a bottle of champagne on Sunday to celebrate the historic victory of his Canadian compatriot Nick Taylor at the PGA tournament in Toronto. But after a few meters, the sprint for joy was stopped abruptly.

Victory jubilation roughly stopped by security

A security officer successfully launched a football-style tackle and snapped the 35-year-old to the ground. The world number 70. was not recognized and mistaken for a speedster. The mix-up was soon cleared up. Hadwin posted a screenshot of the action on Twitter and wrote: “Put it in the Louvre!”

Earlier, Nick Taylor made history by becoming the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open again in 69 years. It was only on the fourth extra hole that he dramatically prevailed against the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood with an unbelievable putt from almost 22 meters.

See also  Young Doan signed an NHL contract with Arizona, where his father lived

You may also like

From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule...

Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for...

the coronation of the Denver Nuggets, “franchise-model” and...

Berlusconi, Putin: “He worked for friendship between Russia...

Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s...

Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty...

Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West...

Weißhaidinger at Diamond League in Stockholm

Manchester City on parade in the rain, cheering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy