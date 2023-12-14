VIDEO. Draymond Green goes crazy again and delivers a blow, Dallas beats LA Lakers thanks to 33 points from Doncic

© Getty Images via AFP

Bad boy of NBA team Golden State, Draymond Green, who served a five-game suspension last month, can expect a new suspension after a big punch in the face from Jusuf Nurkic. The Warriors lost 119-116 to the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State suffered a 119-116 loss at Phoenix. The Warriors saw veteran Draymond Green ejected in the third quarter after a big punch to the face from Jusuf Nurkic.

It is yet another incident for Green. Last month he was suspended for five games for an attack on Rudy Gobert. Green faces another suspension.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points for the Warriors, Devin Booker excelled for the Suns with 32 points. Phoenix is ​​eighth in the West, Golden State 11th.

The LA Lakers lost to Dallas 127-125. The strong performances of top players Anthony Davis (37 points) and LeBron James (35 points) were not enough for the Lakers. For the home team, Slovenian Luka Doncic (33 points and 17 assists) was once again the standout.

The Lakers played their first game since winning the new NBA cup tournament last weekend. James and co made up for a fifteen-point deficit against the Mavericks in a strong third quarter, but they turned out to be slightly stronger in the fourth quarter. Dallas is third in the Western Conference, with the Lakers following in sixth.

In the meantime, champion Denver defeated Chicago 106-114. Star player Nikola Jokic was sent off the field at the end of the second quarter after words with the ref. Reggie Jackson (25 pts) became the top scorer for the Nuggets, still fourth in the West. Chicago is twelfth in the East.

Boston picked up a 120-113 victory against Cleveland. The Celtics fell fifteen points behind after a difficult start, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (25 pts each) put the leader in the Eastern Conference back in the lead. Cleveland is ninth.

Finally, the LA Clippers, number seven in the West, picked up their fifth win in a row, 119-99 against Sacramento. Kawhi Leonard (31 pts) was important again. Sacramento is fifth in the Western Conference.

