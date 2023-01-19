Home Sports VIDEO Inter dominated, now the season can change. Pioli is not to blame, Milan pays the transfer market – Video news
Sports

by admin
Thanks to goals from Dimarco, Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, Inter beat Milan 3-0 and won the Italian Super Cup. For Inzaghi it is the fourth success in this competition. However, the black period of the Rossoneri continues and in 10 days they move away from the Scudetto, exit the Italian Cup and deliver the first trophy of the season to the Nerazzurri. Watch the commentary by the Director of the Gazzetta dello Sport Stefano Barigelli, in the studio with Chiara Soldi

