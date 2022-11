During the Supercoppa final between Perugia and Civitanova in Cagliari the Umbrian hitter Wilfredo Leon detaches from the second line to hit the ball, but falling back he slips and ends up on the ground on his back beating his head. A terrible scene: the Cuban remains motionless for very long moments, while the doctors of Perugia quickly reach him, then he gets back on his feet. Luckily just a big scare