Haaland scores, but City stops and fails to beat Everton. The half misstep of Guardiola’s team arrives at the Etihad, despite the 21st goal of the season by the unstoppable Norwegian, the player with the most goals in the history of the Premier League before the end of the calendar year and two from the total tally with which Salah and Son shared the throne of goal in 2021-22, with the difference that Haaland only played 15 games, not an entire year (by Davide Chinellato)

