2022-11-08 21:19

Original title: Vieri: Juventus has the strongest team in Serie A, Inter Milan has lost too many goals and must wake up

Live it on November 8. Inter Milan star Vieri commented on the derby between Juventus and Inter Milan in his live broadcast “BoBoTV”.

“Juventus have the strongest squad in Serie A, so when their players are in good shape they can win games. Allegri sticks to his tactics and he will never change. The individual ability is too strong, when Juve’s injured return they can continue to win.”

“But I want to say that Juventus kept Inter in this game, largely because of Inter, who missed five excellent scoring opportunities. This can be said to be luck, not real. Keeping clean sheets by strength. For example, Dzeko’s header, 9 out of 10 times. Lautaro also missed two chances. Inter have to wake up now, they have conceded too many goals, Lukaku’s The absence does have a big impact.”

