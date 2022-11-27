Beethoven’s ninth is also called “the Choral” and there could be no better analogy to baptize the ninth victory in a row of an undefeated Elachem Vigevano leaders and solid mistress also at the PalaTerme of Montecatini, largely passed last night’s advance precisely with a choral performance to applause. Once again everything stems from defensive abnegation which solves a lot if there are (rare) weak moments in attack.

In the circumstance, then, it will be the entry of an excellent Broglia to upset the game in the middle of the second quarter. From then on, Elachem will command with progressive advantages and infinite intensity remaining unbeaten at the top of the standings and sending a great signal to the championship, but also to Libertas Livorno which the ducal formation will visit in next Sunday’s big match.

The match

Stautmanis and Laudoni make their way under the crystals for 0-6, then a rainbow of Rossi from the center of the area keeps Vigevano ahead 4-9 who, however, fails to escape and so Duranti, with two free throws, equalizes the accounts in the middle of the first quarter (11-11). The Gialloblù team gets stuck in attack with little fluidity and quickly spends the fouls that cause them to run out of bonuses. Gema Montecatini takes advantage of it and produces the counterbreak (15-11) on which coach Piazza asks for time. Broglia enters and mends it with two entrances and two free throws (15-17) capitalizing on three defensive rebounds in a row from Mercante, then the two teams misfire in the last few possessions of the period, but in general Vigevano’s approach has not been up to now among those to remember. Broglia also puts it in from three (20-25) continuing to solve the persistent yellow-blue offensive hiccups.

Coach Piazza’s long also scores the free for a technical foul on the Tuscan bench, then another triple on the sidelines of the second unsportsmanlike by Savoldelli forced to leave the field and sent off (20-33). A sumptuous box to box by Rossi is worth 22-36 even if the point guard doesn’t capitalize on the extra free throw. A positive Laudoni also hits from the arc who then opens the local defense in two like butter in penetration, then D’Alessandro’s triple from the corner on the siren to close in the middle of the match twenty ahead (28-48) thanks to seven final minutes of fraction from master team. Elachem plays loose and fluid after returning to the field from the long break. We arrive at 28-52 with two free throws from D’Alessandro, then five points in a row from Infante momentarily reduce the delay from the thermals (36-54), but Broglia still enjoys himself from three (38-58) and signs up from Peroni too (40-61), while the gap doesn’t reduce the defensive intensity of the ducals who recover yet another ball for a 24” infringement of the home attack. Benites scores from three (40-64), Broglia in the line makes +26 (40-66).

It starts again for the final quarter with Gema trying to get in the area, the score of the match doesn’t change, Vigevano pushes up to 48-76 Stautmanis who protects himself with the iron on entry, then Elachem understandably raises his hands from the handlebars after 30′ defensive cathedras, from the 15-11 start onwards consecrated by a 33-65 that says it all. —