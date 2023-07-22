Vikings and Raiders with narrow wins in ELF

Winning the Eastern Conference in the European League of Football (ELF) can hardly be taken away from the Vienna Vikings. The Viennese defeated their most dangerous pursuer Berlin Thunder 16:9 on the Hohe Warte on Saturday and thus remain undefeated. Meanwhile, the Raiders Tirol crowned a strong race to catch up with a narrow 25:24 home win over the Munich Ravens. The Innsbruckers remain on the play-off course.

Touchdowns by tight end Florian Bierbaumer and quarterback Chris Helbig made it the Vikings’ seventh win in seven games of the season. The defending champion, who struggled offensively against the Berliners and went into the break 7:9 behind, could rely on his defense. Head coach Chris Calaycay’s team can hardly be denied a place in the play-offs.

The Raiders were already 13:24 behind against Munich at halftime, but didn’t concede any more points in the second half and scored twelve points themselves. That was enough for the sixth win of the season in eight games. Match winners for the Tyroleans were pass recipients Jarvis McClam (2 touchdowns) and Philipp Haun (1).

