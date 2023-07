“‘Self and constantly’ is not just a saying,” says Elisabeth Bauer. The Innviertlerin has been working as a sole proprietor with her homemade cakes since May 2020. “My risk wasn’t that great because I didn’t have to invest large sums of money. I thought I’d just try it,” says the 40-year-old. She only developed her passion for baking after moving to her own house in Taufkirchen an der Pram.

