Record heat in China, the «facekini» is depopulated on the beach – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Mercury columns gone crazy not only in Italy. From east to west, record temperatures are setting the globe ablaze. However, China is the nation that has recorded the record for the highest temperature. In the northwestern region of Xinjiang, the thermometer showed 52° in the village of Sanbao. And to protect yourself from the scorching sun, the “facekini”, a sort of balaclava, is becoming increasingly popular.

Specifically, it is a mask made of fabric and designed for swimmers and beach lovers. Just like in a balaclava, only the eyes, nose and mouth remain uncovered. Mostly middle-aged women use it, but it is also starting to be appreciated by younger girls and women worried about possible damage from exposure to high temperatures (LaPresse)

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 9:34 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

