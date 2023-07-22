Defy Satellite Link in the test: trailer turns mobile phones into satellite phones

It doesn’t matter what the mobile network operators promise: there are dead spots, they are gigantic. Away from cities, in mountains or national parks. In countries like Canada or the USA, entire areas are without mobile phone reception.

This is unsettling for hikers and outdoor sports enthusiasts, because calling for help is not possible there. In such a situation, Motorola brings its Defy Satellite Link into play.

Although the device is small, flat and weighs only 70 grams, you could almost mistake it for a – admittedly somewhat large – key fob. But it has a very calming effect.

If it is connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth, it can also communicate where mobile communications cannot reach. Because it establishes a connection via satellite – and can send and receive messages in this way. In an emergency or just to send a reassuring “hello” home.

But briefly to the exterior: The device makes a very stable impression, which it should live up to. Because the Satellite Link is used in environments that are not always friendly. It operates in +55 to -30 degrees, is water resistant to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, has military-grade shock resistance, and withstands a 1.8 meter drop onto a steel surface.

The Satellite Link is not a device for experts. Setting it up is correspondingly simple: users download the Bullitt Satellite Messenger from the app stores Apple or Google on their smartphone, create a personal account and connect the device to the cell phone via Bluetooth. Then you can get started, even without mobile communications.

Messenger from Satellite Link works like WhatsApp

Messenger works like WhatsApp, including a blue tick for the read receipt. However, only texts with a maximum of 140 characters can be sent; if the message is longer, it cannot be sent. Extra letters are shown in red.

If the recipient has not yet installed Bullitt Messenger on their smartphone, they will receive an SMS with the message and a link to the application in the App Store. Although he can receive SMS messages from the Satellite Link, he can only reply via the app.

The messenger primarily uses the mobile network for its messages. If it is not available, the messages are sent via the satellite link.

The Defy Satellite Link weighs 70 grams and resembles a large keychain

In the test, we put the smartphone in flight mode to try out this way. A clear view of the sky is required. Communication is not possible under trees or in urban canyons. If a satellite is found, this is indicated directly on the device with a green flashing, otherwise it flashes red.

Users should not be too impatient. The system sends the messages via satellites that are far away. In our test, they often only reached the recipient after half a minute to a minute.

Users can use the Defy Satellite Link app to make emergency calls on their smartphone

In addition to a text message, the location can also be sent. Recipients then get a text message with a link they can click on. The location is then displayed in the smartphone’s map app.

The location can be sent both from Messenger and directly from the connected Satellite Link, which has a separate button for this. When creating the Bullitt account, the user can specify a contact for this “check in” function.

Defy Satellite Link with emergency function

In an emergency, however, the SOS function of the Satellite Link is likely to be more important for users. Bullitt is working with FocusPoint International, a Florida company that connects to local emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with 16 offices on five continents.

An SOS emergency call can be triggered via the app. The messenger then asks for some details about the circumstances, whether the person seeking help is alone or whether help is requested for someone else, whether there is an injury or illness, or whether there is a particular danger. This information is then sent to the SOS Operations Center along with the location. From there further questions can come.

If the Satellite Link is not connected to the smartphone, an SOS call can also be triggered directly on the device using a large orange button without any additional questions being asked.

The operations center is then also informed of the location, in addition to information about medical information that was previously stored in the profile. The user can also enter emergency contacts there, who will then be informed.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link has a stable housing

Conclusion: If you are out in the wilderness, you have a real emergency plan with you in the Motorola Defy Satellite Link – and that at a moderate price and in a small and light format. In the test, the device reacted very reliably, even if the specified battery life of four days is calculated too generously. In our test, the device had to be recharged after just two days.

If a button is pressed, there is a vibration as haptic feedback. Basic functions can also be used without picking up the smartphone. At the time of the test, however, live tracking, in which the path already covered is displayed on a map, was not yet possible. However, this feature is announced.

Defy Satellite Link Pricing and Availability

Compared to competing products such as Garmin’s InReach, the Motorola device is on the cheap at €179, especially since the price includes a year’s basic subscription to Bullitt’s satellite service, which otherwise costs €5 per month, but this is also cheaper than the plans of the competitors.

Bullitt’s subscription packages vary in the number of messages that can be sent and received. In the basic package there are 30 messages per month. For twice the price it’s 80 messages. A premium package with 300 messages costs 30 euros per month. The SOS service is included in all tariffs.

With the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, smartphones become satellite phones

At the time of testing, Bullitt’s satellite service was still under construction. It is already available in Europe and the USA, with Canada, South America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia to follow later this year. Coverage is available on the Bullitt website can be accessed in detail.

If you have an iPhone 14 model, you won’t need the Motorola device – at least in emergencies – because a satellite SOS function is built in, but without the option of chatting with friends. However, iPhone users need to align their device to the satellite while sending a message. This is not necessary with the Satellite Link.

The Bullitt satellite service is also built into the new Cat S75 outdoor smartphone. With the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, this now also works with all smartphones.

