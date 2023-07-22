Home » Joey Montana and Demphra La Factoría will be part of the Juliano Carnival in Santa Ana
The mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo announced that the renowned international artists, Joey Montana and Demphra La Factoría, will be the protagonists of the First Juliano Carnival 2023 in Santa Ana, which will take place tonight in the sector of 25 Calle Poniente and Barrio Nuevo.

Attendees will enjoy unprecedented musical diversity. In addition, security measures will be implemented, with the presence of approximately 500 members of the National Civil Police and the Armed Forces.

The event will begin with an exciting parade starting at 5:00 pm, which will go through the main streets of the city, from Redondel El Palmar to Parque Libertad, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of music and joy.

