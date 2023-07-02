Vincenzo D’Amico died at 68: the memory of Riccardo Gentile

A pure talent, an out of the ordinary personality. Vincenzo D’amico was a football artist, fully aware of his genius. As long as he could, he demonstrated it on the field, and then moved on to the other side. He was one of the first former footballers to take on the role of television commentator. With the same polish, with the same classy strokes. He knew very well that he was an intelligent personfor this reason he had a rare gift, that of never taking himself too seriously. Ironic, sarcastic, never banal.

He was the first to know that he had raised less than he could have from his career. Nevertheless the beginning was overwhelming in a Lazio that then went down in history, that of 1974. That of the first championship, driven by a leader like Giorgio Chinaglia, and by an uncommon coach like Thomas Maestrelli. It was he who believed in D’Amico, so much so that he promoted him as owner of a group that inevitably became a precious subject for sports literature over time. Vincenzo was the youngest of all, the child prodigy capable of inventing football for people much more experienced than him. It seemed like the beginning of a triumphant career and instead that remains the only title. Thanks to the death of Tommaso Maestrelli two years later and the crisis of a club that was not able to repeat itself in the following seasons.

D’Amico, however, he always remained at Lazio, even in Serie B, apart from a parenthesis in Toro at the end of which he expressly asked to return to Rome. Della Lazio was captain, flag, driving force in the most complicated moments in the history of the club like that one Lazio-Varese to avoid relegation to Serie C. An act of love that Lazio fans will never forget. A piece of history is gone, not only of Lazio. And those who had the privilege of knowing him also know that they have lost a great man