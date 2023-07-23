Vingegaard also wants the crimson jersey. The Vtz Tour de France will also ride the Vuelta

The smiling Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) reaches the finish line of stage twenty of the Tour de France, thus defending the title of the most famous cycling race. | photo: AP

I will ride the Vuelta. I will stand on the starting line in Barcelona, ​​together with Primo. We will go into seduction like a captain, Vingegaard was quoted as saying by Marc. The last time they started together in one group was the Tour, and they both entered it as men of darkness.

So far, only the triple champion Roglie, who won the Giro d’Italia this year for the first time in his career, has been confirmed for the Vuelta. It is unusual for the Tour to win the last four-day race in the same year. The Vuelta is on the program from August 26 to August 17.

Vingegaard celebrates his second Tour title after the day’s ceremonial finish in Paa. After Saturday’s penultimate stage, he leads his Slovenian rival Tadej Pogaar by 7:29 minutes. On a typical day, there is no tradition at all on the Tour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

