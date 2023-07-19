Vingegaard inflicts heavy defeat on Pogacar

A towering Jonas Vingegaard has inflicted a heavy defeat on his great rival Tadej Pogacar in the 110th Tour de France. The Dane won Tuesday’s individual time trial in Combloux by a wide margin and impressively defended his overall lead on the 16th stage. Vingegaard was 1:38 faster than second-placed Pogacar, increasing the gap on the Slovenian to 1:48. Vingegaard has held the yellow jersey since stage six.

On Wednesday, the king’s stage to the Col de la Loze is on the agenda. The 17th stage, which has 5000 meters of altitude difference, could lead to a preliminary decision in the duel for overall victory between Vingegaard and Pogacar. The section on the 166 kilometers between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel is considered one of the most difficult in the Tour of France.

Passy – Combloux (22 km/single time trial): 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 32:36 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 1:38 3. Wout van Aert BEL 2:51 4. Pello Bilbao ESP 2:55 5. Simon Yates GBR 2 :58 6. Remi Cavagna FRA 3:06 7. Adam Yates GBR 3:12 8. Mattias Skjelmose DEN 3:21 9. Mads Pedersen DEN 3:31 10. David Gaudu FRA -“- 13.

Felix Gall

AUT

3:40

54.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

5:54

57.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

5:59

72.

Michael Gogl

AUT

6:24

116.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

7:05

119.

Marco Haller

AUT

7:14

Standing after 16 of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 63:06:53 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 1:48 3. Adam Yates GBR 8:52 4. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 8:57 5. Jai Hindley AUS 11:1 6. Sepp Kuss USA 12:56 7. Pello Bilbao ESP 13:06 8. Simon Yates GBR 13:46 9. David Gaudu FRA 17:3

Felix Gall

AUT

18:19

24.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:20:09

47.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:20:08

78.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:07:35

86.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:17:58

127.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:05:36

