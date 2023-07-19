Massive fire in Crimea. “A landfill on fire.” “No, it’s a Russian ammunition depot”- TV Courier

A huge fire has broken out in the Crimea. According to some local sources, it would be a Russian ammunition depot that was on fire, while according to the Russian occupation authorities, the fire would concern a landfill. The fire broke out near the village of Krynychky. The fire allegedly caused the temporary closure of the highway linking the Crimean Bridge to Sevastopol. Videos of the fire were posted on social media. (Pa.Fo.) (Paolo Foschi)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 07:06 am

