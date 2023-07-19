Home » Massive fire in Crimea. “A landfill on fire.” “No, it’s a Russian ammunition depot”- TV Courier
World

Massive fire in Crimea. “A landfill on fire.” “No, it’s a Russian ammunition depot”- TV Courier

by admin
Massive fire in Crimea. “A landfill on fire.” “No, it’s a Russian ammunition depot”- TV Courier

A huge fire has broken out in the Crimea. According to some local sources, it would be a Russian ammunition depot that was on fire, while according to the Russian occupation authorities, the fire would concern a landfill. The fire broke out near the village of Krynychky. The fire allegedly caused the temporary closure of the highway linking the Crimean Bridge to Sevastopol. Videos of the fire were posted on social media. (Pa.Fo.) (Paolo Foschi)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 07:06 am

© breaking latest news

See also  In 2021, Chongqing's foreign trade "transcript" is eye-catching, and its contribution rate to foreign trade growth ranks first in the western region_Import_Import_Trade_

You may also like

Russia has appointed people close to Putin to...

What place is the “Joint Security Area” between...

Patrick Zaki sentenced to three years in Egypt....

European car market +18.6% in June, +66.2% for...

Onana: ‘Thank you crazy Inter and Handanovic, maybe...

Sonora Grill Waiter Exposes Manager’s Tip Theft and...

The Records of My Life by Kelly Jones...

102 cars confiscated due to fines Info

Soups from Biden: discussed on children deported from...

“Serie B, the situation is very delicate. Readmissions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy