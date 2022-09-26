He had called the Tour victory a sort of “mind bombardment”. Also for this reason Jonas Vingegaard had not raced in official competitions since 24 July, the day of his consecration on the Champs-Elysees in Paris at the end of an epic duel with Tadej Pogacar. Now the Dane of the Jumbo-Visma is ready to return: from Tuesday to Sunday he will be at the Tour of Croatia, a short stage race that will serve as a break-in in view of Lombardy. The starting field is quite qualified: among others there are Viviani, Caruso, Geraint Thomas, Milan. Egan Bernal was also supposed to be there, but the anticipation of the knee operation forced him to give up.

PAROLE – “I am very happy to be here and I hope to be in good shape in my first appointment – explained Vingegaard -. There is a great team with me and I will give my best at every stage. I don’t have specific goals for this race, but I think I’ll have fun. I needed a break after the Tour, I took a month off and enjoyed my life. To prepare for the season finale, I trained for a month in Spain, now I’m aiming for Lombardy and the Tour of Croatia will serve me as preparation. There are no classic arrivals at high altitudes, but there is no shortage of climbs and therefore I think it will be the perfect run-in ”.