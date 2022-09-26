Home News The Friulian civil protection volunteers at work in the Marche
The Friulian civil protection volunteers at work in the Marche

The Friulian civil protection volunteers at work in the Marche

First day of engagement, that of Monday 26 September, for the volunteers of the Civil Protection of the Fvg who, left from Palmanova, reached Ostra, in the Marche region, in the late evening of Sunday (at 9.15 pm), to provide help to the populations affected by the flood.

After spending the night in the municipal gym, the volunteers set to work reaching a residential area of ​​Ostra covered with a thick layer of mud.

Mission in the Marche: Friulian volunteers engaged in the removal of mud

The Friulian volunteers are working to clean the streets since the road network is very dangerous at the moment of transit (it is no coincidence that only residents can travel it).

Volunteers are pouring several thousand liters of water onto the asphalt to secure not only the streets but also the sidewalks and entrances to the houses.

The work continued until the evening. There was also a meeting in the town hall of Ostra with the mayor, the officials of the national civil protection department and with the leaders of the PCR of the Marches, to take stock of upcoming activities.

See also  Cansiglio and Grappa, families with children trapped in the snowstorm

