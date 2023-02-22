Of Federico Pistone

The hosts start strong with goals from Nunez and Salah, then collapse under the blows of Ancelotti’s team

It was supposed to be the revenge of the Reds against Blancos, of Klopp against Ancelotti, of the finalists against the reigning champions. And after 14 minutes at Anfield, revenge seems served with Liverpool two goals ahead of Real Madrid, with Darwin Nunez’s back-heel following Salah’s assist, who shortly after doubled thanks to an embarrassing mess in the hallway by goalkeeper Courtois. The English feel they have the game, match and qualification in hand but the Spanish turn everything around and close with one 5-2 victory in a match full of exploits and blundersmuch more spectacular than the final on May 28, 2022 when a goal from Vinicius was enough at the Stade de France to crown the queen of Europe.

Yesterday the Brazilian scored two goals in the first half, in the 21st minute with a diagonal left foot and shortly after without even realizing it: the goalkeeper Allison sent him back and the ball went inside, it was the momentary 2-2. Klopp doesn't believe it. As if there were no break, Ancelotti's team resumed the second half mercilessly: after two minutes Modric took a free-kick from the short side of the area, Militao pounced on the ball (who in the first half had saved the possible third goal on the line Liverpool) and heads to make it 3-2. Then comes Benzema: in the 10th minute a weak shot finds a deflection from Gomez who deceives Allison, 4-2. In the 22nd minute, the Frenchman scored twice (he scored 6 goals against Liverpool in the Champions League) and closed the game after an overwhelming counterattack, obviously started by Modric: 5-2.

On March 15 at the Bernabeu Klopp will have to invent something miraculous to avoid an elimination that will still be grotesque and ineligible for Liverpool. Real best honors the legend Amancio, winner of the 1966 European Cup and honorary president of the Blancos, who died yesterday at the age of 83.