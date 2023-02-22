9
«Russia knows how to be a friend and keep its word, as demonstrated by our help to European countries, such as Italy, during the most difficult moment of the Covid pandemic, exactly as we are going to help in the earthquake zones». This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, speaking to the Federal Assembly. (agtw)
February 21, 2023 – Updated February 21, 2023, 12:32 am
