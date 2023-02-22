Home World «Russia helped Italy during the Covid»- Corriere TV
World

«Russia helped Italy during the Covid»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Russia helped Italy during the Covid»- Corriere TV

«Russia knows how to be a friend and keep its word, as demonstrated by our help to European countries, such as Italy, during the most difficult moment of the Covid pandemic, exactly as we are going to help in the earthquake zones». This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, speaking to the Federal Assembly. (agtw)

February 21, 2023 – Updated February 21, 2023, 12:32 am

© breaking latest news

See also  U.S. infection cases show signs of slowing down, but death toll surges again | COVID-19 | CCP virus

You may also like

New earthquake in Syria, people flee to the...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 22 February 2023 | Vremenska...

Usa, murder of Bishop O’Connell: housekeeper’s husband arrested

Neil Young and Crazy Horse release album under...

In Japan, there is talk of raising the...

Footage of the submerged Valjevska Gračanica | Info

Ukraine, Meloni’s arrival in Kiev: the Prime Minister...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 22 February...

we wanted peace, but the West deceived us

People “boia” – world operation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy