Virtus wins against Baskonia and goes up to 12 victories to continue the playoff dream. A match fought from start to finish and won by the black and whites thanks to a great team performance, in which Abi Abass finally sees himself again, finishing with 10 points in 20′ and that’s the extra boost this evening. It ends 88-83 at the Segafredo Arena.

First quarter

The Bologna Virtues are in the field of Hackett, Teodosic, Ojeleye, Abass and Jaiteh; while Baskonia responds with Thompson, Marinkovic, Men, Giedraitis and Enoch.

The hosts immediately start aggressive signing a run of 11-5. Teodosic opens the game with a triple and a perfect assist for Ojeleye, then comes Abi Abass’s first Euroleague basket with lots of general applause.

The guests respond with a perfect Daulton Hommes with 3/3 from the field and 9 points scored, which together with the 2 deadly steals by Giedraitis give the Spaniards the lead on 13-18. Now they are the ones who have control over the match, with many black and white people perpetually late and out of time. At the end of the first quarter the result is 16-19.

Second quarter

In the second half the guests use up the foul bonus after just one minute and for a few moments they suffer the pressure from Virtus, able to recover the -5 thanks also to some good initiatives by Lundberg, still looking to find the lost form.

Giedraitis continues to cause many problems for the defense of the black v’s, but towards the end of the first half captain Belinelli makes a comeback and scores 3 three-pointers for the new Virtus advantage, also retouched by Bako’s poster on Enoch: 37-36. At the end of the first half the scoreboard reads 44-41.

Third fourth

In the second half both teams alternate with frenetic actions closed in the first seconds of the action: Baskonia sends the Virtussina defense into crisis with well-played central pick and rolls and on the other side Virtus exploits the whole field to run and find easy baskets .

Abass continues to have excellent feedback on the pitch, repaying the consistent minutes allowed and reminding everyone of his incredible defensive flexibility.

From +8 Coach Scariolo’s boys make trivial mistakes, in particular a really fluctuating Jaiteh, and with the first threes from Markus Howard the guests come back to catch up by catching up with the game at 58-58.

At the end of the fraction another acceleration of the Bolognese team arrives, which with the triple by Abass and the 5 points spun by Shengelia closes the quarter on 68-62.

fourth bedroom

In the last 10 minutes Virtus tries to manage the lead against a possessed Giedratis, able to score 12 in the last quarter alone.

The hosts resist with great patience and find the right answers with triples from Belinelli and Teodosic, which allow them to be over 81-76 with 1’25” left. From here to the end the bianconeri manage without too many dangers and close on 88-83.