Home » Virtus Bologna, missing a shot to close the roster
Sports

Virtus Bologna, missing a shot to close the roster

by admin
Virtus Bologna, missing a shot to close the roster

Daniele Labanti of Il Corriere di Bologna takes stock of the Segafredo Virtus Bologna market, which yesterday announced the renewal of Belinelli.

The arrivals of Dobric and Cacok and the renewal of Abass have already been defined but to be announced, the reporter explains that ‘the list
only one name is missing from the summer and it won’t be top tier, if the budget cut is to be honoured. In fact, with the current roster, the deadline of the 16 million gross salary is already very close.’

The situation could change in the event of the sale of guard Iffe Lundberg, which would cost the club around 1.6 million gross for next season.

See also  Neymar, Vieri, CR7, Piqué: footballers and the passion for the game

You may also like

Colombian Media Concerned About Julian Quiñones Choosing Mexican...

Ultras Psg: “Against the new denomination”

Falling Leaves Return to Gentry: Chelsea Legend John...

Val d’Intelvi what to do this summer on...

Le Coq Sportif seeks 30 million euros

Done! Klenot leaves Slavia

Xolos de Tijuana Fail to Secure Victory Against...

Lazio calendar in Serie A: the matches of...

Zhou Haodong to Compete in Universiade Badminton Championships...

Horst/Hörl are defeated by top stars Mol/Sörum in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy