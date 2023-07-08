Virtus Bologna, missing a shot to close the roster

Daniele Labanti of Il Corriere di Bologna takes stock of the Segafredo Virtus Bologna market, which yesterday announced the renewal of Belinelli.

The arrivals of Dobric and Cacok and the renewal of Abass have already been defined but to be announced, the reporter explains that ‘the list

only one name is missing from the summer and it won’t be top tier, if the budget cut is to be honoured. In fact, with the current roster, the deadline of the 16 million gross salary is already very close.’

The situation could change in the event of the sale of guard Iffe Lundberg, which would cost the club around 1.6 million gross for next season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

