Zelensky on Snake Island on 500th day of war: "Our heroes gave their lives in this battle"
Zelensky on Snake Island on 500th day of war: “Our heroes gave their lives in this battle”

Zelensky on Snake Island on 500th day of war: “Our heroes gave their lives in this battle”

On the 500th day of the war, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived onSerpent Island where he laid flowers for fallen soldiers. The leader himself writes it on Telegram: “Five hundred days of total war. Snake Island. The free island of free Ukraine. I am grateful to all who fought here against the occupiers. We commemorated the heroes who gave their lives in this battle, one of the most important of the war. Glory and honor to all who fight for the security of the Black Sea”. The video shows the president arriving by boat, accompanied by the head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak.

