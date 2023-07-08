China: maxi fine to Ant Group

13
The Chinese central bank has struck Ant Groupan affiliate of Alibaba, was fined 7.12 billion yuan ($985 million).
Chinese regulators forced Ant Group to restructure its business after it canceled its successful initial public offering in 2020.
Signs have recently emerged that Ant has been on the right side of regulators. In January, the company received approval to expand its consumer finance business.