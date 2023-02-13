Challenging trip kilometers speaking but positive response from Monopoli, in quality even more than in quantity with ninety minutes of good support. Banner for “Mazzuet”, a boy from CSM, on the second anniversary of his death.

In Viterbo, even if the classification languishes, the hard core of the cheering resists, author of a positive and constant cheering throughout the race, encouraged by the result. In fact, Viterbese confirms itself as the black beast of Monopoly against which it has collected two of its four total victories in this championship.